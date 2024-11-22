Police will be escorting abnormal loads containing an MRI machine and a CT Scanner for a community hospital development in Woking.
The loads will be escorted by Surrey Police from a holding location at around 9am on Saturday, November 23. They will exit the M3 at J4 and proceed along the A331, A31 and A3, before coming off at Ripley and heading south on the A3. From the A3 they will join the A320 and travel to their final destination at Woking Community Hospital.
The Woking one-way system will be temporarily held in order to manoeuvre the loads safely through the town. Whilst traffic disruption will be kept to a minimum, police urge motorists to be aware if their journey covers any part of the route and leave extra time to travel where possible.
Some temporary localised disruption is anticipated as a result, particularly around Woking Community Hospital. It is likely to take place in the early afternoon.
Emergency services will still be able to access the site as required. The hospital has made alternative parking arrangements for patients and visitors who need to access the site during the day.