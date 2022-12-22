Part of the A3(M) has been closed and drivers are being warned of delays after reports of people in the road.
Police are at the scene of the incident on the northbound carriageway between junction 4 at the Purbrook Interchange and junction 3 for Cosham.
Drivers were being warned of ten-minute delays, but the road was expected to be clear by midday.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "We are currently dealing with a serious incident on the A3(M) between junctions 4 and 3.
"That part of the road has been closed in both directions.
"It is likely to remain closed for some time while the emergency services deal with the incident.
"Please avoid the area if you can.
"Thank you for your patience."
Meanwhile the road is also closed southbound at junction 2 following a collision.