WHEN a sixth-form student of Gordon’s School in West End chanced upon a documentary on Mormonism, little did she realise it would lead to her winning a national competition.
Zoe Legge has long maintained an interest in religion and social anthropology, developing a fascination for the Mormon Church after watching Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey. And when she heard about the Massolit video essay competition, in association with Brasenose College, Oxford, she decided to enter, using Mormonism as her subject.
More than 200 students in Years 10, 11 and 12 from across the UK took part in the competition to produce a video lecture of around eight to 12 minutes on any academic topic.
Zoe’s video was chosen as the winner and she will travel to Oxford University to be presented with £200 in vouchers, as well as the opportunity for her video essay to be professionally filmed, edited and featured on massolit.io as a teaching resource.
Last year Zoe was in the top 100 entrants from across the world for Foyle’s Young Poets of the Year Award and won first place in the Rotary Young Writer competition.
Currently studying for four A-levels, she hopes for a career in investigative journalism.
Zoe said of Mormonism: “It is really important to spread knowledge about the Mormon Church.
“It’s so easy to get misinformation these days. TikTok spreads a lot of false information and we need to start looking at the facts.”