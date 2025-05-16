New signs have been installed at a historic nature reserve to help visitors make the most of the scenic walks across the surrounding Surrey Hills.
The signage highlights key features of the Tyting Farm nature reserve, guiding walkers on what to look out for during their visit.
Over a mile of newly created paths have been added, offering extended walking options and linking up with popular local routes. These additions not only enhance the visitor experience but also improve access to this beautiful part of the countryside.
In addition to being a welcoming destination for walkers, Tyting Farm is a vital habitat for local wildlife. Guildford Borough Council’s parks and countryside teams are working to restore chalk grassland, plant trees, maintain hedgerows, and remove invasive species such as rhododendron and laurel.
These efforts support the council’s broader commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.
Tyting Farm also boasts a colourful history. Purchased by the council in 1942, it was soon requisitioned by the War Department and transformed into a training school for the Government’s secret Special Operations Executive during World War Two. Aeroplanes even landed on nearby farmland as part of its wartime use.
In the 1950s, the site became a working farm. The original Tyting Hall was demolished, and several agricultural buildings were constructed in its place.
Today, innovative ‘NoFence’ GPS technology is used on the farm to manage cattle grazing more efficiently. This system keeps livestock within designated areas, preventing them from blocking gateways and footpaths while supporting conservation grazing practices.
As part of the latest restoration work, a mile of new hedgerows has been planted using traditional methods. These hedgerows enhance connectivity for wildlife and offer essential nesting habitats for birds.
Cllr George Potter, environment and climate change lead, said: “It’s brilliant to see the new information signs installed at Tyting Farm. They’re designed to encourage people to explore the surrounding area. We know there are positive benefits of spending time outdoors on people’s health and wellbeing.
“Our parks and countryside teams deserve great praise for their work in making our green spaces enjoyable for visitors, improving local habitats and protecting the environment.
“As we combat the effects of climate change in Guildford, it’s important we look after our parks and green spaces. Our aim is to be Net Zero by 2030 and projects like this one support that target. I hope residents will head to Tyting Farm and enjoy the walks on offer.”
It is also possible to walk directly from Guildford town centre on the North Downs Way.