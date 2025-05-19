A physiotherapy and rehabilitation service pioneered by a Knaphill care home is being rolled out across all 13 homes in the group.
Princess Christian Care Centre has been at the forefront of the programme, which will now be introduced across Nellsar’s care homes in Kent, Surrey and Essex.
The service is designed to support older individuals in regaining independence, restoring physical function and enhancing their overall well-being.
An example illustrates the benefits of the programme: Mavis was admitted to Princess Christian Care Centre because her husband found it increasingly difficult to manage her care needs at home.
After receiving dedicated physiotherapy and support from the caring team, Mavis made great progress. She regained enough strength and independence to return home, where she is now happily living with her husband again.
From enhancing mobility and strength to supporting recovery from surgery or managing chronic conditions, the new service, which has a team of five specialist physiotherapists, tailors care for a wide range of needs – including musculoskeletal injuries, arthritic joints and neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis.
Leo Mathew, rehabilitation service lead and senior physiotherapist at Nellsar, said: “Our new physiotherapy offering is all about giving our residents and those in need of rehabilitation the tools and support they need to regain control over their lives.
“Whether it’s through personalised exercises, expert treatments or encouraging group activities, we’re here to promote not only physical health but also emotional resilience and a renewed sense of independence.”
Glenda Osmotherly, director of operations at Nellsar, said: “We know that movement is medicine, but it’s also joy, connection and purpose. Our goal is to help our residents and others seeking rehabilitation support to rediscover all of those things through thoughtful, compassionate physiotherapy care.”
For more information about Nellsar’s physiotherapy and rehabilitation services, visit nellsar.com/rehab.