IF, like me, you’ve visited the RHS Garden at Wisley this winter you can’t have failed to notice the prolonged display of winter favourites, with plants held back by December’s cold spell flowering in sync during January and into February.
The Royal Horticultural Society reported that summer favourites such as salvias and roses flowered up until December in the South of England, when temperatures plunged and the blooms faded away, making the last 12 months an exceptional one for gardens.
The society’s director of horticulture, Tim Upson, explained: “This year got off to a colourful start in gardens with plants exploding into flower all at once and riding out what has been a see-saw year in terms of weather.
“Although spring has not yet sprung there is already much to see, with the flash of dogwood stems and heady scent of winter-flowering honeysuckle.”
The heat and light of last summer promoted good bud formation, then December’s freezing conditions provided the chilling that plants need to flower. Spells of above-average temperatures this year promoted speedier growth.
“Flowering in garden plants is triggered by a number of factors such as temperature and day length,” Tim added. Flowering time naturally varies from year to year, influenced by the weather, particularly in winter.
“Climate change will increase the variability of our weather and cause more frequent extreme weather events, which in turn could disrupt patterns of flowering.”
A highlight of my visit to Wisley last month was seeing a part of the Glasshouse transformed for Houseplant takeover – Deep Sea Dive. The display transports you to a colourful reef below the surface of the sea, where familiar houseplants are mixed with weird and wonderful specimens among shipwrecks, diving accessories, treasure chests and even a mannequin in a diving suit.
Don’t delay if you want to see this unusual show as it finishes on Saturday 11 March.
Tulips will take centre stage this spring at Wisley. Inspired by famed displays of the plant around the world, RHS gardeners have planted more than a quarter of a million tulip bulbs to create a magnificent new experience never seen before at the flagship RHS garden.
They say visitors will see a spectrum of colourful blooms leading across Seven Acres towards a breath-taking display in the lawns encircling the Glasshouse and adjacent lake. The colours will range from deep velvety purple to fiery red and orange to soft pastel pink.
Entry to RHS Wisley is free to members and there is no additional charge for visitors to see the deep sea dive show.
The Bonsai Society Show at RHS Wisley, on Saturday and Sunday, 11-12 March, will present spring-themed bonsai displays, while experts will provide advice and demonstrations on growing, repotting and training them. Bonsai plants of all sizes and bonsai equipment will be for sale.
The Orchid Show from Friday to Sunday, 17-19 March, will feature stunning displays from 10 specialist orchid growers, with opportunities to buy plants, attend talks and receive expert advice.