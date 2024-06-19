The musical An Officer and a Gentleman is coming to the New Victoria Theatre from Monday, August 5 to Saturday, August 10.
It is based on the award-winning 80s movie which starred Richard Gere. The timeless story of love, courage, and redemption will make your heart soar and leave you breathless, longing for more according to Curve productions.
It will follow the emotional journey of Zack Mayo (Luke Baker), a fearless young officer candidate, and the captivating Paula Pokrifki (Georgia Lennon), whose fiery spirit matches his own. Their encounters ignite a spark that transcends boundaries, awakening a passionate love that defies all odds.
With every note, every step, and every heartfelt ballad, immerse yourself in this romantic masterpiece where dreams and destinies. Set to a smash-hit soundtrack featuring the songs of Madonna, Bon Jovi, Cyndi Lauper, Blondie, and many more. The power of music will carry you through the highs and lows of their extraordinary love story, including the award-winning (Love Lift Us) Up Where We Belong.
The musical has a book by Douglas Day Stewart and Sharleen Cooper Cohen and will be directed by artistic director of Curve, Nikolai Foster.
With set and costume design by Michael Taylor, choreography by Joanna Goodwin, musical supervision and orchestration by George Dyer. Lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall, wig, hair and make up design by Sam Cox, musical direction by Christopher Duffy, casting by Debbie O’Brien and associate direction by Michaela Powell.
The Curve production is produced by Jamie Wilson, Jack Maple, Gavin Kalin and Jason Haigh-Ellery in association with Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros Theatre Ventures.
Don't miss your chance to experience this captivating romance brought to life on stage. Tickets can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/Gentleman-Officer-Tickets