A woman in her 70s has died after being hit by a car outside the Royal Surrey Hospital.
The incident happened around 1.40pm today near the hospital in Guildford.
Despite the best efforts of medical staff, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed of her death.
The incident caused some traffic disruption to the site but appointments and services had returned to normal by late afternoon.
Surrey Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.
Anyone with dashcam footage, or any information that may be relevant, can contact police quoting PR/SYP-20250318-0338 by calling 101 or via the website: www.surrey.police.uk