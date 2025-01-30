Surrey Police is appealing for witnesses after a suspected stolen vehicle was used to ram raid a jewellers in West Byfleet yesterday (Wednesday, January 29).
Officers were called to Old Woking Road at 1.15pm following reports of a car reversing repeatedly into front of Brooklands Jewellers, and three men wearing face coverings getting out and stealing a number of high value items from the front window display.
A 44-year-old man, a 38-year-old man, and a 29-year-old man have all been arrested on suspicion of burglary, robbery, and various driving offences. They are all currently in police custody.
Police are looking to speak to any witnesses or anyone with photo or video footage that could have captured all or part of this incident. Images and videos can be uploaded at: https://orlo.uk/gciou.
If you have any information that may assist the investigation, get in touch with the police quoting PR/45250011338 via:
- Webchat on the website https://orlo.uk/8Uywv
- Online reporting tool https://orlo.uk/EbocW
- Calling police on 101
If you do not wish to speak to police, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Police are aware of the impact that the incident may have had on residents and local business owners. They would like to thank the community for their patience and support while officers were carrying out initial enquiries at the scene yesterday, and particularly thank those who came forward with information. No piece of evidence is too small in helping police build their investigation.
Surrey Police have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the incident, due to an injury being sustained by one of the suspects following a police pursuit.