Police are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle collision on Lockfield Drive this morning (Thursday, August 15).
The collision occurred at around 5am and the two occupants of the grey Citroen DS3 were taken to hospital for treatment.
The road is currently closed from Harelands roundabout to the junction with Victoria Way to allow forensic investigators to examine the scene.
If you witnessed the collision, or have any dashcam or CCTV footage, contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45240093068 via:
- Webchat on the website https://www.surrey.police.uk/
- Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
- Calling 101
If you do not wish to leave your name, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.