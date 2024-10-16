Police are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary at a house in Pyrford on Friday, October 4.

At around 9.30pm, the occupants disturbed three suspects searching their home, armed with a hammer and a crowbar. Two of the occupants were assaulted in the altercation that followed.

The suspects, who were described as wearing balaclavas, black clothing, and gloves. Made off in a grey Kia Niro that was later found abandoned in Pyrford Common carpark.

Police are asking if anyone was in the area around Old Woking Road on October 4 between 9.20pm and 9.40pm. For any CCTV, dashcam or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of the incident.

If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact the force quoting PR/45240113672 via:

  • Webchat
  • Online reporting tool 
  • Calling 101

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.