Police are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary at a house in Pyrford on Friday, October 4.
At around 9.30pm, the occupants disturbed three suspects searching their home, armed with a hammer and a crowbar. Two of the occupants were assaulted in the altercation that followed.
The suspects, who were described as wearing balaclavas, black clothing, and gloves. Made off in a grey Kia Niro that was later found abandoned in Pyrford Common carpark.
If you have any information that may assist enquiries, contact the force quoting PR/45240113672 via:
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.