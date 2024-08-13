Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of outraging public decency in Woking.
Officers were called to Alpha Road playing fields in Maybury on Friday, August 9 shortly after 7pm. Following a report that a man had engaged in inappropriate sexual activity in a public place.
Police said: “Were you in the area around the Alpha Road playing fields in Maybury last night between 6.45pm and 7.15pm?
“If you have any information that might assist our enquiries, please direct message us quoting PR/45240090911.”
Alternatively, you can contact police via webchat on their website, online reporting tool or by calling 101.
If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.