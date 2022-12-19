There was a head-on crash on the A3 at Guildford in the early hours of Monday morning after a van was driven the wrong way up the dual-carriageway.
Surrey Police say no-one was badly hurt in the smash, and officers are appealing for anyone with information or footage to get in touch.
Officers first received reports at 2am of a van being driven north on the southbound carriageway of the A3 between Thursley and Guildford, and that the van had collided with cars on the Guildford section of the A3.
The first police cars arrived a short time later and found the van and two cars with "heavy damage".
All parties involved escaped with relatively minor injuries. Two persons where taken to hospital by ambulance with two others going to hospital with family.
Sgt Dan Ayrton of Surrey Police, is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or the vehicles involved being driven in the lead up to the collision; or anyone who has any dash cam/CCTV that they think may help his investigation, to make contact with Surrey Police.