A "defenceless" elderly man was struck by a water bottle thrown by a group of teenagers in Woking on Monday, say police.
Officers say the incident happened at around 6.45pm when the elderly victim was walking along Beldam Bridge Road in West End.
A group of teenagers approached him and shouted abusive language before throwing a water bottle at him.
Investigating Officer, Sergeant Johnny Harris, said: "This was an unprovoked attack on a defenceless elderly man. We will not tolerate this sort of behaviour in our community and urge people to come forward if they have any information that might help us identify those involved.
"Hate crime is unacceptable under any circumstances, and no one should be made to feel intimidated or threatened in our community."
If you witnessed the incident, or have any dashcam footage of the area at the time, contact the police quoting PR/45230099870 via: Webchat at: https://surrey.police.uk/ The online reporting tool at: https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ Calling 101.
If you do not wish to leave your name, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
If you’ve been the victim of a Hate Crime and would like details of what support is available and how to report Hate Crime, visit True Vision’s website https://www.report-it.org.uk/