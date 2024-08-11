An independent investigation has been launched after a man was shot by armed police in the early hours of the morning in Woking.
Officers were called to an address on Nursery Road, Knaphill, at 00.36am this morning (Sunday, 11 August). Following reports of an altercation between two people including a man armed with a weapon in the street.
Officers attended and a man in his 20s was shot by armed police at the scene. The man has been taken to hospital for medical treatment, where he remains in a critical but stable condition at time of writing. His next of kin have been informed.
Both parties involved in this incident are known to each other and there is no anticipated risk to the wider public. A weapon has been recovered.
Surrey Police have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and will be supporting their investigation. They will not be able to comment further on the independent investigation into the incident.
Nursery Road is partially closed with limited foot and vehicle access to residents. Avoid the area where possible for the time being. Surrey Police appreciate the localised disruption this will cause and thank the community for their cooperation and patience while enquiries are underway.
Police are also appealing for anyone with any information that might assist with enquiries to get in touch. If you saw or heard anything between 00.15am and 1.30am, or have CCTV, video doorbell, dash cam or helmet cam footage that might have captured all or part of the incident.
Contact police quoting PR/45240091308 via:
- Webchat on the website https://www.surrey.police.uk/
- Online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
- Calling 101
If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.