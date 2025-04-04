Five men part of a “criminal empire” were sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on Wednesday, 2 April.
The men were sentenced for their role in a “chop shop” in which they dismantled and exported stolen cars.
Four of the men were caught in the act of dismantling the stolen vehicles and immediately arrested after Police obtained a warrant for the premises in Cranleigh on Friday, October 11.
The other man was arrested having been seen leaving the location. The five men were subsequently charged and remanded for Conspiracy to Handle Stolen Goods.
Deividas Jakaitis, 37 of no fixed address was described as being the ring leader of the operation and was also identified as paying for a lock-up facility in Chertsey to store the stolen items.
Between the two sites, more than £700,000 worth of stolen vehicles and parts were uncovered. He pleaded guilty on the first day of the trial and was sentenced to 32 months imprisonment.
Irmantas Lozuraitis, 41 of no fixed address pleaded guilty on the first day of trial and was sentenced to eight months imprisonment.
Raimundas Dumcius, 24 of no fixed address, pleaded guilty as the trial was looming and was sentenced to eight months imprisonment.
Gytic Kirsinikas, 26 from Cranleigh also pleaded guild on the first day of trial and was sentenced to seven months imprisonment.
Eimantas Mikalauskas, 21 from Cranleigh also pleaded guilty ahead of the trial and was sentenced to six months imprisonment.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Claire Phillips said:"These sentences are a result of the excellent teamwork between a number of teams in Surrey Police, as well as joint working with our colleagues in force areas nationally in which these vehicles were stolen from.
“These men attempted to evade detection by promptly changing the license plate of the stolen vehicles, but through our joint working we were still able to identify vehicles of the same make and model near to where the thefts occurred, which were then seen making their way to Surrey."