A crackdown on drink and drug driving in Surrey during December has resulted in 140 arrests for drug driving, nearly double the number of arrests for drink driving.
The arrests were part of Operation Limit, a month-long initiative by Surrey Police to tackle impaired driving and make the county’s roads safer.
Superintendent Rachel Glenton, head of Roads Policing for Surrey and Sussex, said: “This year we have stopped more vehicles and made more arrests than ever before. That is a testament to the professionalism of our officers who work to keep our roads safe.
“We carried out more drug tests to raise awareness of how illegal substances can stay in people’s bodies for far longer and impair their ability to drive safely.
“Our patrols on the roads continue 24/7, all year round, to catch offenders and prevent them causing serious harm to themselves and other road users.”
Surrey’s police and crime commissioner Lisa Townsend said: “Surrey’s fantastic roads policing teams are dedicated to targeting the arrogant and selfish drink and drug drivers who pay so little regard to the safety of others.
She stated that the results of this year's Operation Limit campaign are clear, with thousands of people stopped across Surrey and Sussex, and hundreds arrested for failing drug wipes and breath tests.
“I’m very proud of the tireless efforts of our officers to prevent tragedies on the roads. No one has the right to endanger the lives of innocent people through this entitled, idiotic behaviour,” added the commissioner.
One of the key incidents involved a driver in Guildford who attempted to perform a U-turn to avoid a checkpoint but was quickly arrested. The driver was charged with drug driving, possession of cannabis, no insurance, and a bald tire.
In another incident, officers arrested a driver and passenger in Hersham after discovering a large amount of cash and a variety of Class A, B, and C drugs during a vehicle search.
The consequences for drug or drink driving can be severe, including a minimum 12-month driving ban, fines, possible imprisonment, and a criminal record, which can affect employment and travel. In some cases, offenders may also face the risk of causing a fatal crash.
During December's Operation Limit, Surrey Police made 140 for drug driving and 84 for drink driving, conducted 8,847 vehicle stop checks, carried out 474 drug wipe tests (140 of which were positive), and performed 2,310 breath tests (84 were positive, refused, or failed).