Two men have been charged with a number of child sex offences following an investigation by Surrey Police.
Stephen Ireland, 40, and David Sutton, 26, both from Addlestone, were arrested on August 14.
Mr Ireland is the founder of Pride in Surrey, a non-profit organisation that celebrates the inclusion and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community. It was founded in 2018 and both men volunteered with the group until their suspension in June this year.
They both face various charges including six counts of conspiracy to sexually assault a child, conspiracy to kidnap a child, voyeurism and arranging the commission of a child sex offence.
Mr Ireland faces an extra 22 charges, including rape of a child under 13, sexual assault, making indecent photographs of children, and possession of an extreme pornographic image.
Mr Sutton is also charged with an additional seven offences, including making indecent photographs of children and distributing indecent photographs of a child.
A Pride in Surrey Spokesperson said: “On 12th June, Pride in Surrey were informed by Surrey Police of an ongoing investigation surrounding two volunteers. Both volunteers were immediately suspended from the organisation.
“Following this, a decision was made to remove them both from the organisation, as well as Stephen Ireland as a director. We were not aware of the exact nature of the crimes being investigated.
“Like all of you, we are appalled and horrified at the charges which have been bought against the two individuals. We will fully cooperate with Surrey Police in any way they require to ensure justice can be served.
“The alleged victims and their families deserve justice, and our thoughts are with them at what is sure to be an incredibly difficult time.”
The pair appeared before Staines Magistrates’ Court on August 15. Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey Police.