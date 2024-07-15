Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on Maybury Hill between a car and a motorbike on Sunday, July 14.
The collision occurred at around 6.40pm at the junction with Princess Road and involved a black Citroen Picasso and a black motorbike.
The rider of the motorbike, a man in his 20’s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The road remained closed for three hours to allow forensic investigators to examine the scene.
The accident happened only six days after a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run on the same road on July 8. Residents are now calling on Surrey County Council and other authorities to review the road conditions and find solutions such as installing safety cameras.
If you witnessed the collision, or have any dashcam or CCTV footage, contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45240079925 via direct message on social media or report it online.