Police were called to Horsell High Street this afternoon (Tuesday, August 26) after suspected unexploded military devices were discovered at a residential address.
Officers attended the scene at around 12:40pm and placed a cordon around part of the High Street while investigations were carried out.
The cordon has since been lifted, and Surrey Police have thanked members of the public for their patience while the incident was dealt with.
