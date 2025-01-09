Surrey Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Woking on Sunday, December 22 that left a man needing hospital treatment.

The assault took place at around 2.30pm on the intersection between Victoria Road and Raglan Road in Woking and allegedly involved three men assaulting the victim.

A 42-year-old man from Camberley has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any relevant information to get in touch quoting PR/45240147323 via direct message on Facebook.

Alternatively, you make a report via the website or if you do not wish to speak to police, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.