Surrey Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Woking on Sunday, December 22 that left a man needing hospital treatment.
The assault took place at around 2.30pm on the intersection between Victoria Road and Raglan Road in Woking and allegedly involved three men assaulting the victim.
A 42-year-old man from Camberley has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.
Alternatively, you make a report via the website or if you do not wish to speak to police, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.