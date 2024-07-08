A man has been imprisoned for four years and nine months for fraud and burglary offences in Surrey and London.
Vassim Aslam, 51, from Haringey, was sentenced after pleading guilty to 12 counts of burglary, one count of perverting the course of justice and one count of going equipped.
Between May and October 2023, residents at a block of flats in Woking noticed their letters were going missing.
CCTV obtained from the premises showed a man entering the building, opening the letter boxes with master keys, and taking post. The man was then seen leaving in a Vauxhall Zafira.
An investigation was launched, with enquiries linking Aslam to the burglaries, and he was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Walton High Street in November 2023.
Officers found a fixed penalty notice, a Chelsea FC membership card and two bank cards, all in different names and addresses. He also had £1,765 in cash.
When searching his vehicle, officers found further letters and bank cards from different addresses across Surrey and London. A search of his home address found more bank cards and letters not in his name.
Investigating officer PC Iona King said: “The team worked really hard to secure the evidence required to prove Vassim Aslam’s criminality not just in Surrey, but also London, and ensure he was brought to justice.
“We would also like to thank the members of the public who provided information about Aslam’s offending – we would not have been able to put our case together without it.”