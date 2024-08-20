A man has died following a collision in Woking on Monday, August 19.
Officers were called to Denton Way at around 5.10pm following reports of a two-vehicle collision. South East Coast Ambulance Service were in attendance and despite best efforts of the paramedics. The man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.
Were you in the Denton Road area of Woking around 5pm on August 19? Do you have any CCTV, dash cam, or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of this incident?
If you have any information that might help, get in touch with Surrey Police quoting PR/0525 of the incident date (19/08/2024) via:
- Webchat on the website https://www.surrey.police.uk/
- Online reporting tool https://tinyurl.com/online-reporting-tool
- Calling 101
If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.