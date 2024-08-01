A police appeal was issued yesterday (July 31) regarding the theft of cats in Chertsey, after reports had been circulating on social media.
“The theft of a family pet is a crime that causes significant emotional distress to those affected,” said Surrey Police.
“We appreciate how traumatic the loss of a pet in such circumstances can be.
“We are still looking to hear from anyone who thinks that their cat might have been stolen from the Chertsey area in the last fortnight, or if you know of someone whose cat has been stolen during that time.”
Police are still keen to hear from anyone with information that might assist their investigation. If you have a video doorbell, CCTV, dash cam or helmet cam footage that might have captured any activity relating to cat thefts over the past fortnight.
Contact police, quoting PR/45240084693.