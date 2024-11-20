Surrey Police has secured a Criminal Behaviour Order for prolific beggar Dale Stewart.
The order prohibits Stewart from:
- Approaching any person unknown to you while they are using a cashpoint machine
- Approaching and/or banging the window of any vehicle if the person/s in it are unknown to you unless you require immediate help in an emergency.
- Approaching any person unknown to you who are walking past, entering, or exiting a business or shop unless you require immediate help in an emergency.
- Approaching any person unknown to you waiting at a bus stop or exiting a train station unless you require immediate help in an emergency.
(In the last two instances you can still ask a member of staff for assistance.)
The order will be in place until November 18, 2029, but people should continue to report any instances where they are either approached by Stewart or witness him approaching other people.