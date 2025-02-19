A 61-year-old-man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual offences against multiple children.
Paul Sander, 61, from Chertsey, was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on Monday, February 17, after pleading guilty to 10 offences, including:
- Two counts of sexual assault against a child under 13 by penetration
- Three counts of sexual assault against a child under 13 by touching
- One count of indecent assault against a child under 16
- Two counts of voyeurism
- One count of outraging public decency
- One count of taking indecent photographs of a child
Over a three-year period, Sander committed multiple sexual assaults on one child between the ages of four and seven, telling the victim “Don’t tell anyone about this" in an attempt to cover up his crimes.
On a separate occasion, he indecently assaulted a 14-year-old girl.
A forensic examination of Sander's phone also uncovered more than 500 upskirting images and videos of women, taken between June 2015 and April 2019.
Further images were recovered including a Category C indecent image of a child and indecent images of a 17-year-old girl, taken covertly without their consent.
Detective Sergeant Alastair Bagshaw, said: "Paul Sander is a dangerous sexual predator and I am pleased that this was recognised in the lengthy, and type of, sentence that he has received.
"Because of this, he will not be eligible to apply for release for ten years and even then, only if the Parole Board consider him safe to do so.
"I cannot emphasise enough how much admiration I have for the strength that Sander’s victims have shown in coming forward and talking about the horrific experiences that they had to endure. It is thanks to their bravery that he is now no longer a risk to other children.
"I hope that this case can reassure others that Surrey Police is committed to protecting and supporting vulnerable people and bringing dangerous offenders to justice."