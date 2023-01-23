A police murder probe has been dropped after a post mortem found the death of an Aldershot bus passenger was 'not suspicious'.
The body of Kiran Pun, 36, was found in an area of shrubbery in Brickfields Country Park, Aldershot, on Sunday, January 15, around a week after police launched a missing person's appeal and murder inquiry.
But following a post mortem, officers investigating Mr Pun's disappearance have now determined that his death was not suspicious.
Five people arrested on suspicion of murder have now been released with no further action taken.
Mr Pun's family have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers.
DCI Adam Edwards, head of the major crime department at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: "Our thoughts are with Kiran's family at this very difficult time.
"Our team have worked tirelessly to try and piece together Kiran's movements, locate him and provide his family with the answers they have been seeking about what happened to him.
"As part of our enquiries, we did make arrests on suspicion of murder, which was done on the basis of the information available to us and to enable us to conduct a full and thorough investigation into what had taken place.
"I want to thank everyone who has come forward with information throughout our enquiries."
Chief Inspector Emma Hart, District Commander for Hart and Rushmoor, added: "I know Kiran's disappearance has been of considerable concern and my thoughts are with his family, friends and the community at this time.
"I want to extend my thanks to all who have shared information with us throughout our investigation to help us piece together Kiran's movements and support us as we worked to locate him.
"All information submitted to us has been reviewed and shared with my local teams, and enables us to build up a picture of what is happening in the community and informs our patrol and policing plans for the district."