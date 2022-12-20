A driver on the A3 had their windscreen smashed by an object thrown from a bridge at the Compton junction between Milford and Guildford on Monday (December 19).
Police say the driver was near Godalming Bypass when she noticed a number of people standing on the bridge approaching Compton sometime between 3pm and 3.30pm.
An unknown object then hit her windscreen, causing it to smash. Fortunately, she was able to drive to a place of safety.
The suspects were dressed in all black and had their hoods up.
Sergeant Ian Manners said: “This was extremely dangerous and unacceptable behaviour. I would hope I don’t need to spell out the risks of throwing objects at moving cars, particularly on fast-moving roads, but we are incredibly lucky that this incident didn’t result in serious injury or possibly even worse.
“If you were driving in the area at the time and have dashcam footage, or noticed anyone matching the description of the suspects, please contact us and help with our investigation to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”
If you have any information which could help Surrey Police's investigation, contact officers quoting PR/45220137065 via:
* Webchat at https://www.surrey.police.uk/
* By filling in an online form at https://www.surrey.police.uk/.../tell-us-about-existing.../
* By calling 101
If you do not wish to leave your name, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.