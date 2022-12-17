WOKING skipper Josh Casey is pleased with their season so far – but he stresses that they are taking nothing for granted.
The club have made great strides under boss Darren Sarll this term, and are mounting a serious challenge for promotion from the Vanarama Natioinal League.
And Casey, 31, told the News & Mail: “It’s been great. We’ve got to the
mid-point of the season and we’re in a good position.
“There’s definitely improvements that we can make and that we discuss as a team, but we have to be happy with where we are now.
“I think it’s then about shifting that mentality and going again and wanting to make sure we keep this [form] going.
“It gets dangerous when you look too far ahead, and you look at tables and runs and things like that. We want to focus on the next game, we want to try to win the next game and we won’t start looking at the table until it gets a lot closer to the end of the season.
“We’re in a better place than we were last year in terms of league position and general feeling around the club, so it’s exciting – but we’re focused and we’re not taking anything for granted.”
Casey, who has been Woking’s captain since 2018, explained how his role is made easier by the senior players in the squad.
He said: “We’re really lucky in the squad make-up that we’ve got this year in that there are so many leaders in that changing room.
“It’s a cliche, but you’ve got quite a few captains in there with so much experience throughout that team that we don’t have many young lads who need too much direction.”
For the full interview, see the 22 December issue of the News & Mail.