I can see that many would be happy to help with gardening chores. But taking on the running of public conveniences? I am personally concerned about the conveniences on the Wheatsheaf Common, the annual site of the Horsell Scout & Guide May Fayre; would the Scouts have to hire portable loos for there must be loos with so many people, many being children, and the the fayre is a charity. There is a possibility of the grass on the Wheatsheaf not being cut prior to the fayre. Would such a chore come under the heading of gardening which could be undertaken by a willing group? Or would Health and Safety prevent such a solution?