AN APPLICATION for £71,500 from the Community Infrastructure Levy budget to install two new tennis courts at the West Byfleet Recreation Ground has been approved by Woking Borough Council.
The project will be completed in conjunction with the Lawn Tennis Association.
“I have spent four years working on this project, along with the WBC leisure services officers, so I am really thrilled that the application that I submitted was given the ‘green light’ at last,” said Amanda Boote, Independent councillor for Byfleet and West Byfleet.
The LTA will contribute £57,000 to the project, as well as overseeing all of the works.
Cllr Boote added: “CIL money is awarded to us as a community to spend on things that we want to see in our village. It is paid by developers when they build schemes such as the Broadoaks development.
“This money does not, therefore, come from the council and so it is not connected to the current financial issues at Woking Borough Council.
“It is designed so that we can make infrastructure improvements to offset the impact of any new building works in West Byfleet.”
The work will take place when the wet and windy weather is over and will result in two new national-standard gated tennis courts to be used on a pay-and-play basis, similar to those in the centre of Woking.
Cllr Boote said: “It’s great to see tennis being made available to all and not just via a private club. Hopefully the new courts will be up and running by next summer.”