YOUNG sport climber Rhys Conlon is excited about the prospect of more appearances for the Great Britain adult team after declaring himself satisfied with his displays on his debut last weekend.
The Horsell-based 16-year-old reached the men’s lead semi-finals at the International Federation of Sport Climbing Europe’s Continental Cup in Zilina, Slovakia.
Conlon told the News & Mail: “I was definitely psyched.
“I felt I climbed fairly well in the qualifiers, qualifying in tenth for the semi-finals.
“Unfortunately a foot slip in the semi-finals cost me a place in the finals without me being able to put up a fight.
“I’m disappointed not to have made it further in the competition, but I feel satisfied to have made the semis in a high place and am excited for more.”
Conlon went to Slovakia on the back of earning his first international medals, having finished third for his country in Continental Youth Cup meetings in St Pierre en Faucigny, France, and Imst, Austria.
Reflecting on those performances, he said: “St Pierre was my first lead international of the year, three days after I finished my GCSE exams.
“I was unsure of what to expect, but gaining my first international medal certainly exceeded those expectations.
“I was pleased with my climbing in both qualification and the finals.
“Having spent one week training in Innsbruck in Austria post-St Pierre, I went to Imst hoping to get on the podium once again.
“A hand slip on the first route in qualification upped the pressure more than expected. But climbing the highest on the second route put me in the finals in seventh.
“I went into the finals the next day with the mindset of trying to show my best once again, and managed another third place.
“I climbed to the same position as the second-placed athlete and the winner, but countback pushed me down.
“This was my second international medal and they both came in the space of two weeks.
“I then went back to Innsbruck to train for two weeks prior to Zilina.
“Innsbruck is the best training facility in the world.
“It was so cool to be training alongside the world’s best climbers.
“It was my first truly extended time away from home.
“I rented a flat with my mate Dan in the city, and it was great to experience life as a pro athlete.
“The daily ice baths in the river were intense.”
Conlon now has two weeks of intense training before flying to Seoul, South Korea, for the Youth World Championships which take place from August 18 to 27.