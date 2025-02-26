Fighting Fitness Judo in Woking achieved some impressive results at the Izegem Open in Belgium.
Anastasia Turner won gold, Eric Skillcorn and Maisie Chang won silver, and Madison Wilson, Pablo Moreno, Kody Anderson and Ben Griffiths won bronze.
The Izegem Open attracted young judo athletes from across Europe.
Head coach Vince Skillcorn said: “We couldn’t be prouder of this team.
The Fighting Fitness team achieved some excellent results (Fighting Fitness Judo)
“Stepping onto the mat in a foreign country against unknown competitors takes real courage, and every single one of them gave it their all.