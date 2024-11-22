Fighting Fitness Judo in Woking are celebrating some impressive results at the Breda Open in the Netherlands.
The pathway squad won several medals at the event.
The trip wasn’t just about competing – for some of the club’s young athletes it was their first time travelling abroad and for others it was their first competition without their parents by their side.
The Breda Open was held in a large venue with eight mat areas and efficient organisation.
More than 500 competitors from all over Europe took part in the Breda Open as the club’s young fighters tested their skills on an international stage.
Eric Skillcorn won gold at the Breda Open, while Egeu Ghenciu, Seth Dean, Anastasia Turner, Oliver Axtell and Maisie Chang won bronze, and Seth Wilson and Madison Wilson finished fifth.
Eesa Khan, Harvey Mathews, Luqman Khan, Ben Frankum, Alice Howell, William King, Kathy Matthews, Zeth Lewis, Luka Dzafic and Morgan Wilson also produced impressive performances.
Head coach Vince Skillcorn said: “We are incredibly proud of how all our competitors fought – they showed grit, determination and great sportsmanship throughout the day.
“While not everyone came home with a medal, the experience itself was invaluable.
“Competing at an international level helps the children push their boundaries and improve their judo skills.
“At Fighting Fitness Judo we believe that international trips offer more than just sporting challenges.
“They allow our young athletes to develop independence, manage their emotions in high-pressure situations and build camaraderie with their team-mates.
“For those who travelled without their parents it was a chance to step up, rely on themselves and grow.
“These experiences foster independence, confidence and resilience, which are all core values we aim to develop in our judokas on and off the mat.”