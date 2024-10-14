Fighting Fitness Judo in Woking are celebrating some impressive results at the British Minors Championships and the Surrey Open.
The pathway squad won several medals.
Egeu Ghenciu won gold at the British Minors Championships, Luqman Khan and Anastasia Turner finished fifth and Will King competed in his first competition.
Oliver Axtell, Zeth Lewis and Eesa Khan won gold at the Surrey Open, Tusya Kireeva and Jack Candasamy won silver, and Amelia Fox, Kathy Matthews and Aiden Powici won bronze.
Head coach Vince Skillcorn said: “At Fighting Fitness Judo, competition is about more than just winning – it’s a platform for our students to build life skills like discipline, confidence and problem-solving.”