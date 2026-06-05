Woking Swimming Club enjoyed a successful South East Regional Youth Championships, achieving plenty of top-ten finishes.
In session one, Joshua Hutchinson placed first in the 1,500m freestyle.
In session two, Alexandra Bowen placed ninth in the 400m individual medley and Hutchinson placed third in the 400m freestyle.
In session three, Ellie Macleod placed second in the 200m freestyle. In the 200m backstroke, Takara Hasegawa-York placed ninth. Verity Larwood placed seventh in the 100m backstroke.
In session four, Lucy Wheeler placed third in the 200m breaststroke. In the 50m butterfly, Sadie Warmington placed sixth. In the boys’ 50m butterfly, Ryan Turner placed ninth. In the 100m breaststroke, Alex Song placed fifth and Andrew Hooper placed sixth. Macleod placed second in the 200m individual medley.
In session five, Macleod placed third in the 400m freestyle. Hutchinson placed first in the 800m freestyle and Alfie Davies placed first in the 800m freestyle.
In session six, Alex Platt placed fourth in the 50m freestyle. Larwood placed fifth in the 200m backstroke. In the 200m individual medley, Hutchinson placed third, Hasegawa-York placed sixth and Song placed eighth. In the 100m butterfly, Turner placed eighth.
In session seven, Wheeler placed eighth in the 50m breaststroke. In the 200m breaststroke, Hasegawa-York placed tenth. Macleod placed third in the 100m butterfly. In the 100m freestyle, Davies placed fourth and Hutchinson placed fifth.
In session eight, Hutchinson placed first in the 400m freestyle, while Davies placed fourth. Macleod placed first in the 800m freestyle.
In session nine, Hutchinson placed fourth in the 200m butterfly. Hasegawa-York placed sixth.
In session ten, Wheeler placed seventh in the 100m breaststroke. In the 50m breaststroke, Max Freedman placed first, Hooper placed third and Song placed eighth. In the 100m freestyle, Tegan Gale placed sixth and Macleod placed eighth. In the 200m freestyle, Davies placed first and Hutchinson placed third.
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