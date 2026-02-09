Woking Swimming Club were well represented at the British Winter Championships, with several strong performances across a demanding programme of events.
The championships provided an excellent opportunity for swimmers to compete at a national level in short course swimming.
Tegan Gale produced a series of impressive swims throughout the meet. In the 100 freestyle, Gale recorded a new personal best time of 57.00. She also competed in the 50 freestyle, swimming 26.31 to secure a place in the junior final. Gale finished the 50 butterfly in 28.68 and the 100 individual medley in 1:06.87.
Ellie Macleod delivered a strong set of results across individual medley and freestyle events. She swam 1:06.57 in the 100 individual medley and 2:24.53 in the 200 individual medley. Macleod also took on freestyle events, recording 4:31.57 in the 400 freestyle and a personal best 8:59.46 in the 800 freestyle.
Darcey Arnold competed in the distance freestyle events, swimming 9:19.51 in the 800 freestyle and 17:55.49 in the 1,500 freestyle.
Woking’s B team enjoyed a successful outing in the third and final round of the National Arena League Division Two West, which was swam at the Hart Leisure Centre.
Woking Swimming Club had a big win on the night by 43 points. This meant Woking’s B team won the division by a solitary point from Hart and secured promotion.
The third round of the National Arena Premier Division took place at Wycombe Leisure Centre, bringing together the six highest-performing A teams for the final round of the season.
Woking Swimming Club swam well on the night, with steady performances throughout to finish fifth overall and qualify for the National Arena League Plate Final on Saturday, March 7.
