Woking continued their fine form with a hard-fought 14-5 victory away to Mitcham and Carshalton, who came into the match on the back of consecutive wins.
Woking were looking to keep pace with league leaders Staines and Guildfordians, who were handed walkover victories.
Woking kicked off into a strong wind and successfully caught the ball from the kick.
Forwards and backs combined to put together a total of 13 phases of play that resulted in number eight John Neil-Dickie crossing under the posts without a Mitcham and Carshalton player touching the ball. Adam Quinn converted.
With the wind behind them the home side pinned Woking deep in their own half for the rest of the half, enjoying the lion’s share of possession.
Woking held firm with committed and disciplined defence. With the half ending Woking battled their way up to the Mitcham 22-metre line.
Another strong run by Neil-Dickie and quick recycling by the Woking pack enabled fly-half Matt Ralph to feed the returning Finley Rowe at centre to score. Adam Quinn converted a tricky kick in difficult conditions to make it 14-0.
Despite having the conditions in their favour in the second half, Woking were unable to add to their lead. As the weather worsened both sides struggled to take control of the game.
They cancelled each other out until the final few minutes, when with Mitcham chucking everything they had at Woking their pressure finally told.
The visitors were penalised for a series of high tackles which saw Neil-Dickie sent to the sin bin, and in the final minute Mitcham breached the Woking defence from close range for an unconverted try.
Woking skipper Jacob Woods said: “We knew it would be tough today and the weather conditions made it even harder. I am delighted with the squad effort given the ridiculous number of injuries we have.
“To go through November unbeaten and up to second in the table is down to the commitment and determination of everyone involved on and off the pitch.”
Woking’s next match will be at home to Croydon at Byfleet Rec on December 7 at 2.30pm.
It will be part of the club’s first free Back to Woking Day for former players and fans.
There will be pre-match drinks at The Plough in Byfleet from 12.30pm, and after the game it will be back to Camphill at 4.30pm for post-match analysis, beer and food, followed by a disco at Camphill from 7.30pm.
Club colours are encouraged and there will be a chance to buy raffle tickets, purchase old playing shirts or make a donation.
The club trains at Byfleet Rec on Wednesdays at 7pm. New players are welcome. They must be at least 17 years old.