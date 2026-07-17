A mother and daughter from Woking have been selected for a national sports talent programme.
Kim and Sofia Valente, who both train at Woking Leisure Centre, are among 19 athletes from the borough to be accepted onto Everyone Active's sporting champions scheme for 2026-27.
Kim is a reigning world champion in natural bodybuilding and accomplished athletics competitor, while Sofia is one of the South East's brightest young artistic gymnasts, having won a silver medal at the British National Grades Championships.
The pair recently attended Woking Leisure Centre's community fun day, where they met Team GB athlete and TV personality Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.
Kim said: “As a world champion natural bodybuilder, having access to the excellent facilities at Woking Leisure Centre has been instrumental in supporting my training. The gym is exceptionally well equipped to meet the demands of high-performance sport, and the wider support available through the sporting champions scheme has been fantastic.
“Seeing Sofia achieve her selection to the 2026 GB development squad is an incredibly proud moment. It's very special that we're able to share this journey together as we both prepare for our upcoming competitions.”
Her daughter, Sofia, said: “I'm so excited to have been selected for the 2026 GB development squad. Alongside my regular gymnastics training at my club, being able to use the facilities at Woking Leisure Centre has helped me develop my strength, conditioning and flexibility.
“Meeting elite athletes like Harry Aikines-Aryeetey through the sporting champions mentorship programme has been incredibly inspiring. His advice and encouragement have helped me grow in confidence and strengthen my mental preparation for competitions. I'm really grateful for all the opportunities the scheme has given me.”
The 19 successful applicants from Woking on Everyone Active’s sporting champions programme will receive free access to Everyone Active facilities, including Woking Leisure Centre, Pool in the Park, Eastwood Leisure Centre and Woking Sportsbox.
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