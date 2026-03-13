Woking gymnast Sofia Valente is set to compete at the Artistic Gymnastics British Championships.
The championships take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool from March 19 to March 22.
Valente, who is a member of the girls’ competitive squad at Woking Gymnastics Club, said: “I’ve always enjoyed gymnastics.
“I love how strong and powerful it makes me feel and the friendships I’ve made with my squad team-mates.
“My coaches at Woking Gymnastics are so supportive and encouraging, and I love learning new skills.
“I am so excited to have been invited to compete at the British Championships, and I hope I make it to the apparatus final.”
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