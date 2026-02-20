Woking Gymnastics Club have won the British Gymnastics 2026 Community Club of the Year award.
The award recognises the club’s commitment to performance, participation, inclusivity and community impact.
The national award celebrates clubs that demonstrate sustained growth and development, create positive and welcoming environments for everyone, and make a meaningful contribution to their communities.
Woking Gymnastics Club were selected for their clear vision, inclusive ethos and track record of expanding opportunities for all ages and abilities.
Woking Gymnastics Club chief executive Andrew Challis said: “We are incredibly proud and deeply honoured to be named British Gymnastics Community Club of the Year 2026.
“This award belongs to every gymnast, coach, volunteer, parent and supporter who makes Woking Gymnastics Club such a special place.
“Our club is built on the belief that gymnastics should be inclusive, supportive and accessible to all, and this recognition affirms the positive impact our community has inside and outside the gym.
“It means a great deal to us to be acknowledged not just for performance, but for the values, care and commitment that define who we are.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.