The youngest members of Woking Gymnastics Club’s men’s squad enjoyed the most successful elite grades results in the club’s history.
The annual competition held at the Telford International Centre brings together the top male gymnasts from across the UK, aged eight to 13 years.
Each boy had to complete a set routine on all six apparatus (floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, and horizontal bar), as well as a physical preparation programme.
Six Woking gymnasts represented the south east, competing across four different age groups.
In the Bob Currier Level Five competition, the south east region won team gold, represented by Mac, Fionn and Max, with Mac finishing fourth and Fionn finishing sixth in the individual competition.
In Level Four, William M won the individual bronze medal, and in Level Three, Jude and William T helped the south east win a team silver, while Jude won an individual bronze medal.
In the Paul Blakebrough Level Three competition, Sam, Ed, William B and Rocco helped the south east team to a silver medal, while William finished fourth in the Individual All Around (AA) competition.
The Bob Currier Level One competition saw Ivan finish fifth AA and earn a team gold, while in the Level Two competition, Ruben, Tommy and Joseph won team gold, with Ruben taking second AA.
In the Paul Blakebrough Level One competition Josh placed 17th individually, helping the team secure team silver, while in the Level Two competition, Harlee and Aaron helped the south east to team bronze, with Harlee winning individual gold for the second successive year and earning re-selection to the British Gymnastics Development Squad.
Woking’s gymnasts won 20 medals, with every gymnast winning at least one medal. Seven of the boys have been invited to the National Centre for Gymnastics in Lilleshall for a reward camp, and one for squad testing.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.