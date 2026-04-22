Woking gymnast Sofia Valente has been formally selected as a member of the Great Britain Women’s Artistic Gymnastics squad.
Valente’s selection follows an earlier invitation to attend an assessment at the Great Britain development squad camp. She has also qualified for the 2027 British Gymnastics Championships.
These latest achievements continue Valente’s progress in gymnastics.
As a member of Woking Gymnastics Club’s competition squad, in 2025 Valente won the South East Region Overall WAG title twice and also secured an individual and team silver medal at the National Championships.
In 2026, Valente competed at the Welsh and English Artistic Gymnastics Championships, placing in the top ten at each, and went on to qualify for the 2026 British Gymnastics Championships.
Valente is now one of the youngest members selected on the Team GB Women’s Artistic Gymnastics squad – she achieved her selection for the Great Britain Women’s Artistic Gymnastics squad while just 11 years old.
She will now have the opportunity to train with the national coaching team alongside the top Aspire gymnasts in the country.
“We are unbelievably proud of Sofia and everything she has worked so hard to achieve,” said Sofia’s mother, Kim Valente.
“Her selection is a testament to her dedication, perseverance, and passion for gymnastics.
“While this is a dream come true for Sofia, it also brings significant financial commitment.
“We are currently seeking support from local businesses to help with the costs of travel, training, and national and international competitions.
“In return, we would be delighted to offer social media exposure and branding opportunities for any companies who would like to support Sofia on her journey.”
Any companies which are interested in sponsoring Sofia or would like any further information should contact Kim Valente by emailing [email protected] for further details.
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