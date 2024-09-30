On a perfect day for rugby, Woking beat Egham Hollowegians 44-36 at Byfleet Rec.
The hosts were looking to build on their opening day win while the visitors were looking to bounce back from defeat the previous weekend.
Egham started the match and from the outset Woking found themselves on the back foot as they failed to deal with the kick off, giving away easy field position. Nothing came of it in what was an evenly contested opening period.
Woking struck first when fly half Carl Jacobz crossed following some sustained Woking pressure. Within just a few minutes Egham responded with a try out wide following poor defence from Woking.
Egham’s response spurred Woking into action, with tries from full back Adam Quinn converted by Jacobz, who followed this up with a penalty.
James Turner-Wells then broke from his own half to outpace the visitors’ defence and round the final defender to go in under the posts. Winger Finley Rowe secured the home side a try bonus point as he crossed following some good play by the Woking back line.
Leading 27-5, and with half-time approaching, Woking were guilty of taking their foot off the gas and allowing their opponents back into the game as Egham got a converted try of their own. At half-time Woking led 27-12.
Woking continued the scoring within a couple of minutes of the restart as number eight John Dickie grabbed his first try of the season following several phases of forward play. Egham hit back immediately as their back line scored from deep following some good handling.
With the game resembling a basketball match, the hosts grabbed the next try through prop Joe Griggs which Jacobz converted to make it 39-12. Egham scored again, before James Turner-Wells grabbed his second of the afternoon following another strong run from deep in the Egham half. Yet again Egham responded with a try from deep as Woking struggled to deal with their opponents’ outside centre, who took his personal tally to four tries.
Leading 44–24 with ten minutes to go, Woking were unable to see the game out and had to withstand constant pressure as they were forced into changes due to injury and tired. Egham took advantage, scoring two more tries and converting one of them to complete the scoring.
Vice-captain Matt Ralph, who led the side in the absence of skipper Jacob Woods, said: “Credit to the squad for digging in, we had to hold on at the end - and credit to Egham for never giving up.
“We should have seen the game out better; we will learn and be stronger for this game. The fact that so many of the lads feel disappointed despite securing maximum points is testament to the standards we have set ourselves over the summer and opening couple of fixtures.”
Woking’s next match is away to Staines on October 12 at 3pm.
Woking Rugby Club always welcomes younger players - or those interested in taking up rugby - turning 17 years of age who are interested in playing senior rugby at the club.
Its training and practice schedules allow full participation for players of this age, who will be made very welcome and positively encouraged in their rugby development.
Woking’s second XV provides both a feeder for the first XV and a safety net for those who have had their day in the first XV and are looking for competitive rugby but at a slightly less frenetic pace.
The team looks to combine youth and maturity within its player base to bring on the youth and allow the experience of the mature players to assist with this.
Senior players of all ages are welcomed with open arms and the club encourages those on the threshold of senior rugby to get involved too until they are permitted to play.
Woking’s second XV play merit table matches and friendlies throughout the season, from September to April.
A spokesperson for the second XV said: “We encourage the squad players to attend practice each week to enhance our ability to win on a Saturday.
“We certainly would not want to put anyone off by the thought of having to train though, so if you can play but not train that is just fine. Winning is fun, rugby is better, friendships are for life.”
New players aged 18 and above, of all abilities and experience, are welcome to join training at Byfleet Rec on Wednesdays at 7pm.