OLI Porter – a member of the elite squad at Woking Gymnastics Club – is celebrating after claiming two medals on his England debut.
The St John’s-based 15-year-old competed for his country at the prestigious 17th Austrian Future Cup in Linz.
Porter was the youngest member of the five-gymnast England men’s junior side that also included Jonas Rushworth, Elliot Vernon, Daniel Leighton-Scott and Trigg Dudley.
Porter helped England secure team silver, and then he picked up an individual bronze.
In the team event, England were pipped to top spot by Austria by just 0.7 points, missing out on gold by 230.1 points to 229.4.
Porter’s father James said: “Oli put in an assured performance on all six pieces [in the team event], which also saw him land a place in the rings final in the under-16s’ competition, where he won a very impressive bronze medal.
“This was Oli’s first international competing for his country, and he didn’t look out of place alongside the other 110 gymnasts representing 15 other countries including Canada, Australia, Spain and Finland.
