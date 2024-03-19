Woking drew 2-2 at Aldershot & Farnham (A&F) Hockey Club in the South East Men’s Premier Division on Saturday.
A&F started the game strongly, moving the ball across the pitch and stretching the visiting team’s press. Much of the early period of the game was played in Woking’s half, with Woking relying on aerials out from the back to alleviate pressure.
Following good work through the middle from Chris Boot and Daan Barron, Scott Perry was released into the Woking D and rifled a fierce reverse stick shot low into the far corner to give A&F the lead.
A&F then gifted Woking a way back into the game. From an innocuous position in their own D, A&F were too relaxed and in attempting to clear could only lift the ball high into the body of a Woking forward. The resulting penalty corner was played short and the ball was slapped through the A&F defensive penalty corner unit and into the goal to make it 1-1.
The goal breathed new life into Woking and they won a number of penalty corners. A&F adjusted defensively and backed up by Hamish Hall in goal, they repelled Woking’s attempts.
A&F worked hard to lift their performance levels, with Perry and Stu Morhall both getting joy down the wings. The ball was worked into the Woking D, but Jamie Weston couldn’t get a clear shot at goal. Instead he improvised well to lift over the visiting goalkeeper, only for the ball to be cleared off the line by a covering defender.
The second half was open, with chances for both teams. Woking picked up the first card of the day for a sliding tackle which was punished with a five-minute yellow.
During those five minutes, A&F were on top. Barron had a reverse stick shot saved at the near post, before Will Caine dragged a volley wide and then saw his reverse stick shot fly high over the bar.
With Woking back to a full complement of players, A&F received a flurry of cards. An aerial was misjudged by the A&F defence and Kevin McCafferty’s attempt to intervene led to a penalty corner and a green card. Perry was green carded shortly afterwards. McCafferty’s return lasted 30 seconds before he received a yellow card for throwing an elbow.
Woking took the lead with a drag flick into the bottom right corner.
Groves was shown a yellow for not retreating five yards from a free hit. A&F won a string of corners and Perry’s drag flick proved too powerful and made it 2-2.
Second-placed Woking will host third-placed Sevenoaks’ second team on Saturday, while A&F travel to league champions Tunbridge Wells.