Woking Athletics Club were in action at the last Upper Youth Development League match of the season at Sutton, where the club’s athletes produced a number of impressive performances.
Some of Woking’s athletes achieved personal bests, and there were a number of first place finishes – particularly in the shorter sprint events.
In the under 17 men’s sprints Woking athletes dominated the events, winning all six races. In the A string 100 metres Adam Cohen enjoyed a narrow win by two hundredths of a second to win in 11.70 seconds, while Kristopher Eccleston was a comfortable winner in the B race in a time of 11.66 seconds.
There was also a win in the non-scoring 100 metres with Liam Trinidad winning in 11.54 seconds, with Dylan Lewis finishing in third place in a personal best time of 11.64 seconds in his first race following a hamstring injury.
In the 200 metres Trinidad stepped up to win by just over a tenth of a second in 23.58 seconds, while Eccleston again dominated the B race to win in 22.91 seconds. In the longer 400 metres sprint Oscar Sinnett and Jack Dormer stepped down in distance from their normal 800 metres to comfortably win their respective races, with Sinnett winning in 51.87 seconds and Dormer winning in 52.92 seconds.
Sinnett and Dormer then teamed up in the 800 metres, where they enjoyed an exciting battle down the home straight with Sinnett just getting the better of Dormer to win by two tenths of a second in two minutes, 02.57 seconds.
In the under 20 sprints Joseph Walters was second in the 100 metres, which was the same position filled by Laura Kersley in the women’s race in 13.38 seconds. Kersley later went on to win the long jump. Rhys Chadwick was second in the 200 metres in 22.80 seconds after earlier finishing second in the 400 metres in 50.79 seconds.
Nerys Tullett ran two narrow personal bests in the 200 metres – where she comfortably won in a time of 26.09 seconds – and finished second in the 400 metres with a time of 60.33 seconds.
In the under 17 men’s 1,500 metres Caden Rogers-Everitt knocked six seconds off his personal best time, running just shy of four minutes 44 seconds, while Imogen Freeman finished second in the women’s equivalent race and Mari Woodhatch won the B race.
The final events of the day saw Daniel Gilbert jump a new personal best of 1.78 metres in the high jump to enjoy an easy win. Gilbert then joined up with Trinidad, Eccleston and Cohen to win the four by 100 metres in a season’s best time of 45.08 seconds, while the women’s team featuring Izzy Wright and Emilia Wazydrag finished in a narrow second place just a tenth of a second behind the winners.
At the British Championships – which were doubling as the Olympic trials – in Manchester, Tyler Panton was up against the best athletes in the country and put in some superb performances in front of the BBC television cameras.
In the 100 metres Panton ran a new personal best time of 10.37 seconds to comfortably qualify for the semi-final, where he just missed out on reaching the final by just three hundredths of a second. In the 200 metres Panton was drawn against 400 metre European champion and record holder Matthew Hudson-Smith in the semi-final and qualified behind him in 20.93 seconds, before finishing in a superb fifth place, behind winner Hudson-Smith, in a time of 20.85 seconds – just four hundredths of a second off his personal best time.
Woking Athletics Club’s senior team are in action this weekend at Gillingham, while on the following week the under 11s to under 17s will be competing in their final match of the season at Abingdon.
Anyone who would like more information about Woking Athletics Club should visit the club’s website at https://wokingac.com/ for further details.
The club are welcoming news members. Anyone who would like to enquire about membership for children between the ages of nine and 11 should email [email protected] for further information. Anyone who would like to enquire about membership for athletes aged 12 years old and over should email [email protected] for further details. Anyone who has any other enquiries about the club should email [email protected] for further information.