In the 100 metres Panton ran a new personal best time of 10.37 seconds to comfortably qualify for the semi-final, where he just missed out on reaching the final by just three hundredths of a second. In the 200 metres Panton was drawn against 400 metre European champion and record holder Matthew Hudson-Smith in the semi-final and qualified behind him in 20.93 seconds, before finishing in a superb fifth place, behind winner Hudson-Smith, in a time of 20.85 seconds – just four hundredths of a second off his personal best time.