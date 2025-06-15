Mayford Hall lost 78-68 at Wonersh.

Cousins, Vernoum and Hames lost to Goodsir, Smith and Platt 18-25. Wormald, Merritt and Boarer won against Galloway, Grant and Platt 17-16. Blake, Challinor and Bourne lost to Smithers, Montague and Allen 8-18. Lewington, Marshallsay and Boarer won against Cozens, Scrivens and Reed 25-19.

Mayford Hall lost 80-72 at Chertsey.

Lewington, Morris and Hames lost to Fernandez, Higgins and Jenkins 17-18. Stevens, Cousins and Boarer lost to Lee, McShane and Pepper 12-13. Cousins, Blake and Newton lost to Bond, Whippe and Hulacki 13-38. Walker, Merritt and Boarer won against Pepper, Parry and Griffin 30-11.

Allan Morris playing for Mayford Hall at Chertsey. (Mayford Hall Bowls Club)