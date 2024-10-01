Chobham’s first XV lost 50-0 away to Winchester’s first XV last Saturday.
But despite this setback, Chobham is a thriving club, fielding four senior league teams and a veterans side all playing competitive rugby.
These range from the first XV, who play at level six in the RFU league pyramid, through to the Crusaders, who while playing in a league format focus equally on the social aspects of the game.
Chobham has a reputation for being a very well organised and competitive club which has an active and friendly social scene. It attracts players from Surrey, Hampshire, Berkshire and London.
It was a tough test for Chobham at Winchester (Photo: Winchester Rugby Club) (Winchester Rugby Club)