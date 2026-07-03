Chobham Tennis Club’s reopening party was a hot ticket with more than 120 people attending the club’s celebration event to mark the completion of their court resurfacing project.
The heatwave meant lots of shade, cold drinks and ice cream were needed but it was a hugely enjoyable and successful event.
Former Wimbledon and Great Britain Davis Cup players Danny Sapsford and Luke Milligan came to help Chobham Tennis Club celebrate the refurbishment of its courts and clubhouse and the addition of pickleball to its offer.
After running coaching sessions for local children and adults throughout the afternoon, the Davis Cup players then took part in an exhibition match with the club’s two best players, watched by members and visitors.
The day raised money for local organisations including Woking-based charity LinkAble who were in attendance, who support people with a learning disabilities and autism. Surrey County Councillor Richard Tear formally opened the refurbished courts.
Everyone had a good day, enjoying the tennis, barbecue and other refreshments and eight people were so impressed with what they saw that they joined the club on the day. Chobham Tennis Club is a community club for all ages and abilities with a very successful junior section.
Chobham Tennis Club chairman Peter Matthews said: “The resurfacing was completed last October but we have only recently been able to finish the courts with a new paint finish but it was well worth the wait – the club are very pleased with the bright new colours.
“We have also taken the opportunity to add pickleball lines to one court to enable new club sessions of this popular and growing variation on the tennis theme.
“The overall project cost of more than £60,000 has been funded entirely by the club from our Sinking Fund – money set aside from membership subscriptions.”
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